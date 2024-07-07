One injured in Plainfield scooter crash

One person was taken to the hospital after an early-morning scooter crash in Plainfield Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Norwich Road just after 5:15 a.m.

Plainfield police said the crash occurred when a scooter left the roadway, struck a curb and went airborne before landing in the breakdown lane and falling over.

The operator, a 32-year-old Plainfield man, was transported to a local hospital with suspected injuries, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.