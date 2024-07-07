Plainfield

One injured in Plainfield scooter crash

By Cat Murphy

Plainfield police department sign
NBC Connecticut

One person was taken to the hospital after an early-morning scooter crash in Plainfield Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Norwich Road just after 5:15 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Plainfield police said the crash occurred when a scooter left the roadway, struck a curb and went airborne before landing in the breakdown lane and falling over.

The operator, a 32-year-old Plainfield man, was transported to a local hospital with suspected injuries, officials said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Plainfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us