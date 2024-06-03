Plane crashes at campground in Plymouth

A plane crashed at a campground in Plymouth on Monday morning and the pilot has been taken to the hospital.

Police said they received a 911 call at 10:58 a.m. reporting that a plane had crashed at Gentiles Campground, in the Terryville part of Plymouth.

The pilot was injured and has been taken to a hospital.

Police are at the scene to investigate and they have notified the FAA.

They are asking the media to remain at the entrance of the campground because there is a fuel spill.