One person was hospitalized with burn injuries after a structure fire in Seymour on Thursday.

The fire erupted on Lynn Terrace, according to Seymour police. The extent of the fire is not clear.

As of 6:45 p.m., the fire was still active.

The victim's condition is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.