One Injured in Shooting on Woodland Street in Hartford

A woman was injured after being struck by gunfire on Woodland Street in Hartford, according to police.

Officials said they responded to the area of 354 Woodland St. after an officer was approached by a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

A woman in her 50s was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said. Her injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Police said they are not sure where exactly the incident occurred at this time.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

