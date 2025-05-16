One injured in West Hartford fire

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns after a fire in West Hartford on Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to a single-family house on Fennbrook Road just after 10:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire visible on the back side of the residence.

No one was in the home, but one adult was burned while trying to put out the fire, according to the fire department.

A West Hartford firefighter/paramedic treated the victim at the scene and then the person was taken to a local hospital.

The person’s condition is not known, but it does not appear to be life-threatening, according to the fire department.

The West Hartford fire marshal’s office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

Crews were at the house until 10:57 p.m.

Fire officials said they do not believe the house will be able to be occupied because of the extent of the fire, smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross is assisting residents.

No other injuries are reported.