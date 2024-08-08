One injured when car crashes into Hartford liquor store: officials

One person was taken to the hospital after a driver crashed into a liquor store in Hartford on Wednesday night, according to fire officials.
Firefighters responded to the City Cellars liquor store on Farmington Ave. just before 7:30 p.m. and found there were minor injuries.
An ambulance took one person to the hospital and the city’s License & Inspections Department responded to assess damage to the building storefront, according to fire officials.
