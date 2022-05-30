One Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Norwich

A motorcyclist has died after hitting a utility pole in Norwich on Sunday night, according to police.

Police said they received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle just before 6:30 p.m. on North Main Street.

A volunteer firefighter noticed downed wires, found the motorcyclist, called 911 and began CPR, according to the fire department.

Police said crews determined that a motorcyclist appeared to have lost control on a curve and hit a utility pole. They said he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police have not identified the motorcyclist.

The Norwich Police Department Collision Investigation Team is investigating. Witnesses are asked to call Lt. Thomas Lazzaro or Detective Richard Cannata at (860) 886-5561 extension 6.