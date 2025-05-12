Shelton

One killed in Shelton crash

One person has died after a crash in Shelton on Sunday night.

Police said two vehicles collided at River Road, or Route 110, and Montgomery Street around 11:10 p.m.

The only person who was in one vehicle was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where they died, police said. 

They have not said who died because they are notifying the person’s family.

Emergency crews transported two people from the other vehicle to Bridgeport Hospital. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening. 

The Shelton Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating. 

