Hartford

Vernon woman killed in wrong-way crash in Hartford: police

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A 23-year-old Vernon woman died after a wrong-way crash on Route 5/15 in Hartford on Thursday night, according to state police.

State police said a 30-year-old East Hartford woman was going north near exit 90 and 23-year-old Kelly Lynn Caldwell, of Vernon, was going the wrong way and hit the other vehicle head-on around 11:13 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Caldwell was taken to Hartford Hospital, where she died, state police said.

The East Hartford woman had minor injuries, according to state police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone who saw the crash or has video of it is asked to call Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us