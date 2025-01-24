Vernon woman killed in wrong-way crash in Hartford: police

A 23-year-old Vernon woman died after a wrong-way crash on Route 5/15 in Hartford on Thursday night, according to state police.

State police said a 30-year-old East Hartford woman was going north near exit 90 and 23-year-old Kelly Lynn Caldwell, of Vernon, was going the wrong way and hit the other vehicle head-on around 11:13 p.m.

Caldwell was taken to Hartford Hospital, where she died, state police said.

The East Hartford woman had minor injuries, according to state police.

Anyone who saw the crash or has video of it is asked to call Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.