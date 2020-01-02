flu

One More Flu-Related Death Reported in Connecticut

There have been five flu-related deaths in Connecticut this season.

Doctor in coat with stetoscope
StoryBlocks

Close-up of doctor with stethoscope

" data-ellipsis="false">

Another flu-related death has been reported in Connecticut and there have been five this season, according to the state Department of Health.

All five people who died are 65-year-old or older, according to the state Department of Health. No pediatric flu-related deaths have been reported since the beginning of the season.

The department said flu is widespread and 75 cases leading to hospitalization were reported in the week of Dec. 22 to 28, bringing the total number of hospitalized cases this season to 278.

Local

East Haven 37 mins ago

‘We Love You, Trenton’: East Haven Comes Together for Boy With Inoperable Tumor

Amber Alert 1 hour ago

Police Say Child in Video Is Not Missing Ansonia Baby

The state Department of Health has received 1,050 positive flu tests this season.

This article tagged under:

fluConnecticut
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us