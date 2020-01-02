One More Flu-Related Death Reported in Connecticut

Another flu-related death has been reported in Connecticut and there have been five this season, according to the state Department of Health.

All five people who died are 65-year-old or older, according to the state Department of Health. No pediatric flu-related deaths have been reported since the beginning of the season.

The department said flu is widespread and 75 cases leading to hospitalization were reported in the week of Dec. 22 to 28, bringing the total number of hospitalized cases this season to 278.

The state Department of Health has received 1,050 positive flu tests this season.