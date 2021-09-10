shelton

One Motorcyclist Dead, Another Injured After Crashes in Shelton

One motorcyclist has died and another is hospitalized with serious injuries after two crashes in Shelton Friday.

Police responded to one crash on Old Stratford Road around 11:20 a.m. Friday.

They said a driver who was leaving a gas station hit a motorcycle that was on Old Stratford Road, headed toward Bridgeport Avenue. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

At 12:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street after a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team, the detective division and patrol division are investigating.

Witnesses or others with additional information are asked to call the Shelton Police Traffic Division at (203) 924-1544. 

