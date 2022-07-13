One of Several People Injured in Portland Boat Crash Released From Hospital

A man who was injured in a boat crash Sunday that killed another man and injured several others has been released from the hospital, according to officials from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Eight people, including two children between the ages of 6 and 12, were on the boat that crashed into rocks on the bank of the Connecticut River, just north of Petzold’s Marina, and they were all thrown from the vessel, according to officials.

Wayne Hamler, 60, of Waterford, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

A 45-year-old woman was in critical condition, a 52-year-old woman was in stable condition and a 6-year-old boy was in serious but stable condition. There was no change Wednesday on their status. A 59-year-old man who was hospitalized has been released.

The three other people who were on the boat were treated and released.