Ledyard

One Person Critically Injured After Shooting in Ledyard

Ledyard Police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Ledyard Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Robin Lane in the HIghlands. The victim, who was not named, was taken to Backus Hospital for treatment with what police described as critical injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

According to police, another person left the area in a blue Kia sedan. Investigators said there is no immediate threat to the public.

The case is under investigation and more details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Ledyard Police at 860-464-6400.

This article tagged under:

Ledyard
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us