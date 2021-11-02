One Person Critically Injured After Shooting in Ledyard

One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Ledyard Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Robin Lane in the HIghlands. The victim, who was not named, was taken to Backus Hospital for treatment with what police described as critical injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to police, another person left the area in a blue Kia sedan. Investigators said there is no immediate threat to the public.

The case is under investigation and more details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Ledyard Police at 860-464-6400.