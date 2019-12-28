Teenager Killed in Crash on I-84 in Hartford

Hartford

One person has died after a crash on Interstate 84 in Hartford early Saturday morning.

According to officials, 18-year old Christian Cruz, of New Britain, lost control of his vehicle and hit the center median near exit 48 shortly after 1 a.m.

Cruz was unresponsive on scene and was later pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital, police.

Another person in the car was transported to the hospital but only sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop H Barracks in Hartford at (860) 534-1000.

