One Person Dead, Another Transported After Fire in Coventry

A person was pronounced dead on scene and another transported after suffering from serious burns in a fire Sunday night.

According to officials, crews responded for a fire alarm at a one-family home on Main Street just before midnight.

When they arrived, firefighters found a male victim outside of the residence with burns. He was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

Crews found a second victim in the home. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Local and state police are investigating the cause of this fire.

No additional information is available at this time.

