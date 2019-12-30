One Person Dead, Another Transported After Fire in Coventry

A person was pronounced dead on scene and another transported after suffering from serious burns in a fire Sunday night.
According to officials, crews responded for a fire alarm at a one-family home on Main Street just before midnight.
When they arrived, firefighters found a male victim outside of the residence with burns. He was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
Crews found a second victim in the home. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Local and state police are investigating the cause of this fire.
No additional information is available at this time.