One person hospitalized after a head-on crash in Plymouth

A two-car head-on collision with one person entrapped happened on South Street in Plymouth, Connecticut, Saturday evening.

Terryville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car crash around 9:23 p.m. with a person trapped inside, according to the fire department.

Crews had to remove the roof of the vehicle to safely remove the person from the car. The person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

The roadway was closed for a few hours and reopened around 11:30 p.m.