One person hospitalized after fire caused by extension cords in New London

A fire at a home in New London Thursday morning was caused by the misuse of extension cords, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the home on West Street around 5 a.m.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

They found a fire contained to one room of the home and quickly extinguished it.

The damage was limited to the one room, but there was smoke damage throughout the house, fire officials said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

One person was also taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Four people were displaced by the fire and are being helped by the Red Cross.

Fire investigators determined the electrical fire started due to resistive heating caused by the misuse of extension cords.

They provided tips to help avoid similar fires: