One person hospitalized after fire caused by extension cords in New London

A fire at a home in New London Thursday morning was caused by the misuse of extension cords, according to fire officials.
Firefighters responded to the home on West Street around 5 a.m.
They found a fire contained to one room of the home and quickly extinguished it.
The damage was limited to the one room, but there was smoke damage throughout the house, fire officials said.
Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.
One person was also taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Four people were displaced by the fire and are being helped by the Red Cross.
Fire investigators determined the electrical fire started due to resistive heating caused by the misuse of extension cords.
They provided tips to help avoid similar fires:
- Do not overload outlets or extension cords. Plug only one heat-producing appliance into an outlet at a time.
- Avoid daisy-chaining multiple extension cords or power strips together.
- Never run cords under rugs, carpets, or through doorways, where they can be damaged or overheat.
- Inspect cords regularly for signs of wear, fraying, or damage, and replace them if necessary.
- Use cords that are rated for the intended use and match the wattage requirements of the devices being powered.