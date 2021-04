One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Bridgeport on Wednesday morning.

Officials said firefighters responded to a fire on Main Street at 8 a.m. and found fire on the third floor.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One person was removed from the building and taken to the hospital. No information was immediately available on the victim’s condition.

The Red Cross will provide lodging for people who are affected.

The fire marshal’s division is investigating.