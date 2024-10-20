One person injured and two cats rescued after house fire in New Haven

One person is injured and two cats were rescued after a house fire in New Haven on Saturday.

Around 4:25 a.m. Saturday morning, New Haven firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on Haven Street.

The fire started in the basement and reached the first floor, according to the fire department.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

There are no reports of what caused the fire and it is still being investigated.