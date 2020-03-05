Southington

One Person Transported with Second-Degree Burns After Fire in Southington

Stringr.com

One person was transported with burns Wednesday after a late-night fire broke out in a home in Southington.

Crews responded to a home on Sun Valley Drive just before 11 p.m. When firefighters arrived the 2-car garage and living room was fully engulfed prompting them to battle the fire defensively.

Officials say they found all four occupants outside of the home, including a man suffering from burns to his chest and arms when they approached the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The 3 other occupants are staying with relatives.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

