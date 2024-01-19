One remains hospitalized and in critical condition after carbon monoxide exposure in New Haven

One of the 14 people who were taken to the hospital to be treated for carbon monoxide exposure in New Haven on Wednesday remains hospitalized and in critical condition, according to the mayor’s office.

The person who remains hospitalized is in the hyperbaric chamber at Jacobi Medical Center in New York City, officials said.

Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, first responders were called to a Yale-owned building on Howe Street that is under renovation and they found one person unconscious outside the building.

High levels of carbon monoxide were found in the building, officials said, so they evacuated the building and evaluated them.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Nine other workers were also taken to the hospital and four staff members of the Yale security staff next door were also transported as a precaution.

Construction workers had been using a propane saw to cut concrete and weren’t using a carbon monoxide monitoring system or proper ventilation, so they were not able to quickly identify the risk of carbon monoxide, according to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

In addition to the person who was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, four people were admitted for observation.