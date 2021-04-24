Clinton

One Seriously Injured in Clinton Motorcycle Crash

One person was seriously injured during a motorcycle crash in Clinton on Saturday, according to police.

Officials said the accident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Killingworth Turnpike, also known as Route 81, and Glenwood Road.

The accident involved a car and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital via Lifestar.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-669-0451.

