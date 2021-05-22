motorcycle crash

One Seriously Injured in East Hartford Motorcycle Crash

East Hartford police said one person was seriously injured during a motorcycle crash on Main Street Saturday afternoon.

Officials said they responded to a report of a motorcyclist injured in the parking lot of C-Town Grocery Store at 442 Main St. at approximately 1 p.m.

Police investigation has revealed that the motorcyclist left the driveway of 445 Main St. at a high speed, lost control of the bike, and struck the rear drivers side quarter panel of a vehicle exiting the lot of C-Town. Both the vehicle and bike skidded into the front entrance area of the store and hit a cement pole, according to officials.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital where he was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

