One Seriously Injured in East Hartford Motorcycle Crash

East Hartford police said one person was seriously injured during a motorcycle crash on Main Street Saturday afternoon.

Officials said they responded to a report of a motorcyclist injured in the parking lot of C-Town Grocery Store at 442 Main St. at approximately 1 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police investigation has revealed that the motorcyclist left the driveway of 445 Main St. at a high speed, lost control of the bike, and struck the rear drivers side quarter panel of a vehicle exiting the lot of C-Town. Both the vehicle and bike skidded into the front entrance area of the store and hit a cement pole, according to officials.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital where he was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.