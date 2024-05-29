One seriously injured in Greenwich fire

One person has serious injuries after a fire in Greenwich on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was on Riversville Road.

Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy said the call came in around 1:30 p.m. as a report of a garage fire, then additional callers said that the fire had extended to the house.

Firefighters found an older gentleman outside of the home who had serious injuries and he was brought to a medical facility in New York.

McCarthy said it took around an hour to extinguish the fire and state police are investigating.