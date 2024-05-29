Greenwich

One seriously injured in Greenwich fire

Greenwich fire truck
NBC Connecticut

One person has serious injuries after a fire in Greenwich on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was on Riversville Road.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy said the call came in around 1:30 p.m. as a report of a garage fire, then additional callers said that the fire had extended to the house.

Firefighters found an older gentleman outside of the home who had serious injuries and he was brought to a medical facility in New York.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

McCarthy said it took around an hour to extinguish the fire and state police are investigating.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Greenwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us