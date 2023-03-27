Milford

One Seriously Injured in Milford Crash

Milford police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

One person has serious injuries after a crash in Milford Saturday afternoon.

Police said a 2017 Ram 1500 heading west on Bridgeport Avenue hit a 2009 Hyundai Elantra when it attempted to turn left onto Cleveland Avenue and the crash also caused the Ram to hit a Hyundai Sonata that was stopped on Cleveland Avenue. Police said.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Dan Hemperly at (203) 783-4792.

