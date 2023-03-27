One Seriously Injured in Milford Crash

One person has serious injuries after a crash in Milford Saturday afternoon.

Police said a 2017 Ram 1500 heading west on Bridgeport Avenue hit a 2009 Hyundai Elantra when it attempted to turn left onto Cleveland Avenue and the crash also caused the Ram to hit a Hyundai Sonata that was stopped on Cleveland Avenue. Police said.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Dan Hemperly at (203) 783-4792.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.