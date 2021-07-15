West Hartford

One Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash in West Hartford

NBC Connecticut

A person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in West Hartford Thursday night.

Police said they responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash at approximately 9:00 p.m. on New Britain Avenue in the area of Interstate 84 east.

The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The passengers in the car were not injured.

The West Hartford Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Officials said New Britain Avenue is closed in both directions between Ridgewood Road and Berkshire Road.

