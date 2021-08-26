One Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing

One person was seriously injured after being stabbed at a home on Vauxhall Street in New London Thursday morning, police said.
Officials said the incident happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. Crews were called to the scene of an active disturbance and later determined that a man had been stabbed.
The person sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where they remain in stable condition, authorities said.
The Investigative Services Division and Patrol Division are investigating the incident. Officials said it does not appear to be a random act.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-447-1481. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.