One seriously injured in Ridgefield crash

One person has serious injuries after a four-vehicle crash in Ridgefield on Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Danbury Road.

Two drivers were taken to the hospital and one of them has serious injuries, police said.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a small school bus. No children were onboard.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Ridgefield Accident Investigation Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Caswell at the Ridgefield Police Department at 203-438-6531.