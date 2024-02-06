One seriously injured in rollover crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill

One person has serious injuries after his truck rolled over on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill early Tuesday morning, according to state police.

State police said a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 35-year-old Old Lyme man went across I-91 North, into the median, down an embankment and rolled over near exit 24 at 12:53 a.m.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam video showing what happened is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.

