One student hospitalized after school bus hits car, boulder and pole in Groton

One student was taken to the hospital after a school bus hit a car, a boulder and a pole in Groton on Thursday morning and police said they have charged the bus driver for following the car too closely.

Officers responded to Route 1 near Flanders Road around 9 a.m. to investigate the crash.

They said a Student Transportation of America School Bus with a driver and 34 students onboard hit a Volvo sedan that was stopped, waiting to make a left turn onto Flanders Road, police said.

After hitting the car, the bus went off the road and hit a utility pole and a large boulder, damaging the bus, police said.

The school bus was bringing the children to Mystic River Magnet School, an elementary school located on Fishtown Road in the Mystic section of Groton.

In addition to first responders, an administrator from the school and several school nurses went to the scene to help the students and contacted the parents of the students who were on the bus and let them know about the crash.

One student from the bus was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital. The injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The Volvo driver was not transported to the hospital.

The school bus was towed from the scene and another school bus and several parents arrived to take the students to school.

The bus driver was cited for failing to drive a reasonable distance apart from another vehicle, police said.

Part of New London Road was closed for around two hours as police investigated.