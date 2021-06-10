One Swimming Area Closed; 3 Have Reopened: DEEP

One of the swimming areas the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection monitors is closed and three that were closed have reopened.

When DEEP released a water quality report on Wednesday, Gay City in Hebron, Lake Waramaug in Kent and Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown were closed. In the report released Thursday, they have reopened.

The one swimming area that is closed is Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret. It’s closed for maintenance reasons.

DEEP collects water samples at state parks and beaches each week and has them tested for bacteria. Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas, so those results are separate.