Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

One Swimming Area Closed; 3 Have Reopened: DEEP

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the swimming areas the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection monitors is closed and three that were closed have reopened.

When DEEP released a water quality report on Wednesday, Gay City in Hebron, Lake Waramaug in Kent and Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown were closed. In the report released Thursday, they have reopened.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The one swimming area that is closed is Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret. It’s closed for maintenance reasons.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

food 23 hours ago

Daym Drops Wants You to Remember the Love That Goes Into Food

my new favorite olympian Jun 9

How To Listen to My New Favorite Olympian Podcast Episodes

Covid-19 Vaccine Jun 9

Free Weed, Beer and Guns? Vaccine Incentives Get Creative

DEEP collects water samples at state parks and beaches each week and &nbsp;has them tested for bacteria. Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas, so those results are separate.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental ProtectionConnecticut beachesConnecticut swimming areas
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us