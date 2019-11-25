One Taken to Hospital After Crash in Hartford

Police said the other driver fled.

Crash on Ridgefield Street in Hartford
A woman has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Hartford and police at the scene said the other driver was in a stolen vehicle and fled from the scene. 

The crash happened at Ridgefield Street, near the intersection of Westbourne Parkway. 

The woman who was taken to the hospital was driving the black car, according to police. 

The other vehicle, a white car, had been reported stolen from Enfield and police said the driver left the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

