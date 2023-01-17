Norwich

One Taken to Hospital After Fire at Norwich Apartment Complex

NBC Connecticut

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at a Norwich apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Officials said firefighters responded to the Lofts at Ponemah Mills on Norwich Avenue just before 3 a.m. after the fire alarm went off.

A sprinkler had gone off on the fourth floor and there were no signs of smoke, but water was coming from under a door.

Firefighters went inside and found a resident who was calling for help, officials said.

The resident was treated at the scene and brought to Backus Hospital. Officials said the person’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The sprinkler system extinguished the fire and minimized fire and smoke damage. 

Officials said the American Red Cross, Norwich Human Services and management of The Lofts are assisting residents due to water damage.

The American Red Cross said it is helping 14 families – 19 adults and four children.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

