One taken to hospital after fire in Bridgeport

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Bridgeport early Monday morning.

Firefighters received a report around 3:30 a.m. about a fire in a mixed-use building on the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue. The building has businesses on the first floor and apartments on the second floor.

Firefighters found fire on the second floor and one resident was taken to the hospital.

No information was available on the extent of the injuries.

Firefighters had the fire under control in 45 minutes and no firefighters were hurt.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire and the Red Cross will provide shelter to four adults.

