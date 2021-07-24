One Transported to Hospital After Car Crash in Berlin

One person was transported to the hospital after a car crash in Berlin Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Fire crews said they were called to Spruce Brook Road for the accident due to possible wires down. When they arrived at the scene, they saw that a car went off the road and hit a pole's guide wire, which then laid on the primary wire.

A person was transported to the hospital for further evaluation, officials said.

Eversource responded to the scene. The car was removed from the wooded area and the power company cleared all hazards, according to officials.