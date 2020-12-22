Rocky Hill

One Transported to Hospital After Car Drives Into Water in Rocky Hill

Se_incendia_historica_estructura.jpg

Police said one person was transported to the hospital after a car drove into a river in Rocky Hill.

The incident happened at approximately 6:04 p.m. at Ferry Park, crews said.

Officials said a car had driven into the river and the sole occupant was seen holding a pylon approximately 50 feet into the river in approximately 16 feet of water.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 31 mins ago

Health Experts Warn CT Residents To Take Safety Precautions Ahead of Christmas

Dr. Miguel Cardona 2 hours ago

Biden Picks Connecticut Schools Chief as Education Secretary

Fire officials said they entered the water wearing cold water rescue suits and brought the victim to shore.

The victim was alert when brought to shore and was subsequently transported to the hospital.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hillinjuriescar into water
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us