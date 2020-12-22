One Transported to Hospital After Car Drives Into Water in Rocky Hill

Police said one person was transported to the hospital after a car drove into a river in Rocky Hill.

The incident happened at approximately 6:04 p.m. at Ferry Park, crews said.

Officials said a car had driven into the river and the sole occupant was seen holding a pylon approximately 50 feet into the river in approximately 16 feet of water.

Fire officials said they entered the water wearing cold water rescue suits and brought the victim to shore.

The victim was alert when brought to shore and was subsequently transported to the hospital.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.