One person was transported to the hospital following a vehicle rollover in Scotland Sunday night.

North Windham fire officials said they responded to the rollover with entrapment on Devotion Road at approximately 8:25 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The driver was extricated from the car by fire officials and was transported to Windham Hospital where Lifestar was waiting.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.