One Transported to Hospital After Plainfield Crash

One person was transported to the hospital after they crashed into a utility pole in Plainfield Friday afternoon, according to police.

Officials said the crash happened in the area of Pickett Road and Oak Drive.

The driver was traveling westbound on Pickett Road when their car went off the road to the right and hit a utility pole, police said.

The crash caused the utility pole to partially snap.

The driver was transported to Plainfield Backus Emergency Department with possible injuries.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.