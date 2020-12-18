Plainfield

One Transported to Hospital After Plainfield Crash

dogrescueice1

One person was transported to the hospital after they crashed into a utility pole in Plainfield Friday afternoon, according to police.

Officials said the crash happened in the area of Pickett Road and Oak Drive.

The driver was traveling westbound on Pickett Road when their car went off the road to the right and hit a utility pole, police said.

Local

Milford 52 mins ago

Connecticut Post Mall to Implement ‘Parental Guidance Required' Program

Covid-19 Vaccine 2 hours ago

Experts Review Details of COVID-19 Vaccines

The crash caused the utility pole to partially snap.

The driver was transported to Plainfield Backus Emergency Department with possible injuries.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

This article tagged under:

Plainfieldcar crashPlainfield police
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us