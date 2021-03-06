ONE YEAR LATER: CT Hospital Employee Marked 1st Case of COVID-19 Connected to the State

One year ago today, a Connecticut hospital employee tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first case connected to the state. Since then, there have been over 285,000 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and more than 7,700 people have died.

The Connecticut hospital employee who was first infected was an employee from Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital and a New York resident. She lived in Westchester County and the positive coronavirus test was performed in New York state.

"We believe she was infected in New York," said Chief Operating Officer of Danbury Hospital Kerry Eaton when the employee tested positive.

The commissioner of the state Department of Public Health Renee Coleman-Mitchell said the case did not officially count as a Connecticut case.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"This is not unexpected. We were prepared for this," Governor Ned Lamont said one year ago after the employee first tested positive.

A Wilton man has tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus involving a Connecticut resident.

One Year Ago: First COVID-19 Cases in Conn.

The first case involving a Connecticut resident came a few days later when a man from Wilton tested positive for COVID-19 on March 8, 2020.

The man is a resident of Wilton, is 40 to 50 years old and was being treated at Danbury Hospital, according to Lamont.The man most likely became infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 during a trip to California, Lamont said when the man first tested positive.

A hospital employee came into contact with a person infected with the coronavirus in New York state and self-quarantined at home in Westchester County.

Less than a day later, a Connecticut community physician tested positive for coronavirus, marking the second case connected to the state.

The second person who was infected was a community physician who made rounds at Bridgeport Hospital, according to Lamont. The physician is also a New York State resident who works in Connecticut, Lamont added.

The Wilton man's case was not related to the COVID-19 case involving a community physician who made rounds at Bridgeport Hospital or the case involving a Danbury Hospital employee. Both are residents of New York State, according to Lamont.

A day later, a second Connecticut resident tested positive for coronavirus. That person received treatment at Bridgeport Hospital, state officials said. Authorities never released further details about the case.

A second person has tested positive for coronavirus in Connecticut as schools, businesses and the state government take new steps to protect against the spread.

The Latest: Coronavirus in Connecticut

Within the last year, there have been over 285,000 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and more than 7,700 people have died.

The latest numbers from the state show some of the lowest numbers for Connecticut in months with a COVID-19 positivity rate at 1.84% and hospitalizations continuing to decline.

Earlier this week, Lamont announced plans to roll back capacity restrictions at many businesses later this month. Masks and social distancing requirements will still be in effect.

The state continues to be a national leader in vaccine distribution. As of Thursday, more than one million doses have been distributed with more being distributed every day.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut