Ongoing investigation halts traffic on I-84 in Waterbury

An active police investigation has shut down part of Interstate 84 in Waterbury Thursday evening.

This all unfolded around 7:30 p.m. on the westbound side in the area of the Mix Master near exit 19.

While details are limited at this time, state police say they initially responded to that area of I-84 West for what was described as a suspicious incident.

It is unclear if anyone was injured. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.