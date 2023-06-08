Waterbury

Ongoing investigation halts traffic on I-84 in Waterbury

By Andrew Masse

CT Department of Transportation

An active police investigation has shut down part of Interstate 84 in Waterbury Thursday evening.

This all unfolded around 7:30 p.m. on the westbound side in the area of the Mix Master near exit 19.

While details are limited at this time, state police say they initially responded to that area of I-84 West for what was described as a suspicious incident.

It is unclear if anyone was injured. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us