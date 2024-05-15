Online parking reservation system in effect at Squantz Pond State Park

Planning on heading to Squantz Pond State Park? The state has put a new online parking reservation system in effect for visitors who will be going to the park on weekends and holidays.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection strongly encourages people who will be going to reserve a parking spot ahead of going to the park and said a $2 reservation fee will be charged.

Squantz Pond State Park often fills up and reaches capacity on summer weekends and holidays, leading to crowded conditions and travel disruptions for visitors who end up getting turned away, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

So, DEEP is piloting a new reservation system and visitors can secure a parking spot up to 14 days in advance for summer holidays and summer weekends, starting May 18.

The new system allows visitors to check online to see if any parking spots remain and to plan their holidays and weekends, DEEP said.

Once the reservations are filled, no one will be allowed to walk or drive into the park without one.

This comes after a state law passed last year that requires DEEP to develop a capacity limit for the park.

The legislation authorizes the agency to close the park to new visitors, whether they are entering by foot, boat, or vehicle, once capacity is reached.

The capacity limit will apply throughout the year, but visitors only need to use the parking reservation system on summer holidays and weekends, DEEP announced on Wednesday.

Those who want to visit Squantz Pond State Park on a summer weekend or holiday are encouraged to pre-purchase a reservation, which will be available online 14 days in advance of their visit.

You can get a reservation at ReserveAmerica.com by searching “Squantz Pond” and completing the checkout process.

A $2 reservation fee will be charged in addition to the state park entrance fee, which is free for anyone entering the park in a Connecticut-registered vehicle.

The cost is $22 per vehicle for those entering in an out-of-state registered vehicle.

Visitors will be able to arrive any time after the park opens at 8 a.m.

DEEP said this new system will eliminate the need to line up early for a spot.

What to know about reservations