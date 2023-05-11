Online Protections, Including for Kids, Passes State Senate

The state is taking another step forward in helping to protect people online.

“This issue is so important to us in the state. So important to our children,” said Sen. Bob Duff (D – Majority Leader).

On Thursday, state senators unanimously passed an act concerning online privacy, data and safety protections. One major focus was social media.

“We’ve seen it have a devastating impact on our young,” said Sen. Tony Hwang (R – Fairfield).

Apps would be stopped from selling the personal data of kids and they can’t use that information to keep them glued to their phones, like auto playing of videos.

Parents will also be allowed to delete accounts if a child is under 16. And it builds safeguards so kids don’t receive unsolicited messages from adults.

“It does a phenomenal job protecting our youth while they are engaging online and we see it more and more everyday,” said Sen. Paul Cicarella (R – North Haven).

Senate Bill 3 also helps protects people’s privacy when seeking care at a medical office, abortion clinic or using online health apps.

Lawmakers say businesses won’t be able to collect, share or sell your health data without your consent.

“We understand it is intensely personal and private and it should be protected,” said Sen. James Maroney (D – Milford).

While there are more steps to go before this becomes law, legislators hope this bipartisan bill serves as a model for the rest of the nation.