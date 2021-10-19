online gaming

Online Sports Betting, iCasino to Fully Begin in Conn. This Morning

Online sports wagering and iCasino are having a full launch on Tuesday morning in Connecticut, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

The state went through a seven-day soft launch already and now online sports betting has received approval to move forward.

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation, the Mohegan Tribe, and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe can start offering online gambling to adults of legal betting age, the governor's office said.

The launch begins at 6 a.m. Tuesday for adults 21 and older through the approved companies, including Rush Street Interactive, FanDuel and Draft Kings.

“This is an exciting moment for our state and our tribal partners,” Lamont said. “Connecticut has proven to be a leader when it comes to the gaming economy going back decades, and that legacy will continue with the launch of these new online options for all eligible residents."

Information on services available in Connecticut to residents who may have a problem with gambling can find that at https://portal.ct.gov/problemgaming

