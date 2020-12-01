Only in CT: Kitchen Supplies to Nautical Knots Make Shopping Local Unique in Mystic

Even during a pandemic, Mystic was a sought-after summer staycation.

But now that it’s getting colder, locals hope you won't neglect the quaint village this gift-giving season.

Store owners there are ready to help you pick out the perfect gift for that special someone whether in-store or online.

“People have been very kind. People are wanting to support local shops. Everybody still has to cook, in fact, people are cooking more now,” said Daniel Price, owner of Kitch.

Kitch, the kitchen supply store and foodie haven, was closed for eight weeks during the coronavirus crisis.

Price said the stress of the closure has simmered with the support from the community.

He and other store owners told NBC Connecticut they hope the support continues as people cook up cool gifts to give this holiday season.

“We try to stock products that are either locally made and sourced or just very unique,” said Price.

Down the road, historic Mystic Knotwork employees have their hands full.

“We hand make sailor bracelets and other nautical gifts and accessories,” explained business owner Matt Beaudoin, as he worked.

He too is appreciative of the community keeping them afloat.

“Nautical timeless. There’s nothing here that’s in style, out of style. It’s all things you can enjoy for 10 to 20 to 30 years,” he said about their products.

And if you’re shopping for someone picky, the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce has the perfect gift.

Their “Go Local” gift card can be spent at almost 75 retailers, restaurants, and service providers throughout southeastern Connecticut, like Mystic Knotwork.

“Support your small businesses, we’re all in this together,” said Beaudoin.

American Express reports an average of 67 cents of every dollar spent at small businesses in our country stays in the local community.

“It keeps jobs in the community,” said Beaudoin.

“Small businesses are the ones that donate to your kid’s baseball team,” said Price.

Shopping local – it’s a gift that really keeps on giving.