Opening of Westville Music Bowl in New Haven Postponed to Spring 2021

The opening of the Westville Music Bowl in New Haven is being postponed until next year in order to comply with state guidance on large social gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the four shows that were announced and had tickets on sale have been rescheduled to the same date and time frame one year later.

The show with Andrew Bird, Calexico and Iron & Wine with Joseph that was scheduled for June 13, 2020, is now rescheduled for June of 2021.

The King Crimson with The Zappa Band show that was scheduled for June 20, 2020 is also rescheduled for June of 2021.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul and The Broken Bones and Gabe Dixon show that was scheduled for July 18, 2020 is now rescheduled for Saturday, July 17, 2021.

The National with Sharon Van Etten show that was scheduled for July 30, 2020 is now rescheduled to July of 2021.

All tickets will be honored and refunds will be available from the point of purchase for a 30 day period once the new date is announced, officials added.

The state currently limits social and recreational gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.