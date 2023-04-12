operation fuel

Operation Fuel Ends Winter/Spring Energy Assistance Program Early Due to High Demand

Operation Fuel is ending this year's winter/spring energy assistance program early after helping thousands of households amid unprecedented demand.

Officials said it will end for the season on Friday, April 14. This year, the nonprofit said it helped more than double the number of households it typically serves in a program year.

From December to April, Operation Fuel said it provided nearly $8 million in energy assistance to 8,000 households. The demand for energy assistance has increased substantially from a year ago when the nonprofit said it served a little over 6,500 households all year.

During February and March, the nonprofit said it received over 6,000 calls and about 100 applications a day. In March, Operation Fuel paused applications.

Operation Fuel will resume providing energy assistance for its summer/fall program when it opens on August 1.

Anyone in need of energy assistance through May 31 should contact their utility company or the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program by calling 211.

