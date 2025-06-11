Books and literature

Oprah Winfrey selects new Wally Lamb novel for ‘Oprah's Book Club'

In this 2016 file photo, author Wally Lamb talks about his new book “I’ll Take You There” in front of the former Midtown Theater in downtown Norwich that is mentioned in the book. Wallylamb
John Shishmanian/ NorwichBulletin.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oprah Winfrey has again chosen a book from best-selling Connecticut author Wally Lamb for Oprah’s Book Club.

Winfrey selected Lamb’s newly published book, “The River is Waiting,” as her June book club pick and they sat down and discussed the book.

“My 115th book club selection is a novel that stays with you in so many ways. It is a timely story of unimaginable grief and loss mixed with hope, some healing, ultimately, I think, redemption,” Winfrey said.     

Lamb said he was inspired to write the novel after reading an article about a “back over” tragedy where a toddler was run over by a vehicle that was backing up.

As the grandfather of a toddler at the time, Lamb said he was petrified.  

His novel centers around a father named Corby Ledbetter who is struggling and a tragedy ” that tears the family apart,” according to online descriptions of the new novel.

You can learn more about the book here.

Winfrey started her book club in the 1990s and this is the third time she has selected a book by Lamb.

“I just so appreciate his writing mind,” Winfrey said.

She first selected “She’s Come Undone,” and then, “I Know This Much Is True.”

Watch the entire interview here.

