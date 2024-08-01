Orange Fireman's Carnival set to kick off Thursday as temps climb

The 96th annual Orange Fireman's Carnival kicks off Thursday evening. The carnival is an area tradition that supports the Orange Volunteer Fire Department.

The carnival is always in the middle of the summer, but this year's carnival-goers will be dealing with some heat. Feels like temperatures are expected to be between 95 and 99 degrees Thursday. The fire department is taking extra precautions ahead of time to make sure people stay cool and safe.

"Cooling fans they call them. It's a combination of a huge, large fan but it draws from ice cold water, and it shoots out a mist," said Don Foyer, a firefighter and chairman of the Orange Fireman's Carnival.

Foyer said opening in the evening on Day 1 should help attendees.

"We open at 5 so by then the sun is on its way down. Saturday afternoon is the only one, 3 o'clock in the afternoon, which will be a little bit unbearable I'll say. Usually by 6 or 7 o'clock the sun is down and it cools down," Foyer explained.

From the Ferris wheel to the haunted house, ring a duck, and more, Foyer is expecting this year's carnival to be one for the books, as the fire department celebrates 99 years. This tradition started with the department and has only missed 3 years because of the polio outbreak, World War II, and COVID-19, according to Foyer.

In all the fun there is a bigger purpose to the fair. That is to provide funding for the Orange Volunteer Fire Department, which is a private entity that does not receive regulated governmental funding.

"It's a totally independent group. There's 65 members, men and women and we're on call 24/7," Foyer said. "We raise our own funds to survive throughout the year. The town gives us a donation but to make our budget up, this is our major fundraiser."

The carnival opens at 5 p.m. Thursday. Hours for the other days vary. Friday, the hours are from 5 p.m. To 11 p.m.; Saturday, the hours are from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday the hours are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Entry into the fair is free. Ride tickets and wristbands can be purchased at the carnival. The department will also be holding a raffle. Tickets are $5 each. Prizes range from $10,000 in cash to gift cards ranging from $150 to $400 at local businesses.