Orange PD Officers Help Deliver Baby Before Christmas

Christmas week will always have added meaning to Orange police officers Frank Koshes and Emily Taylor.

The officers helped deliver baby Jillian on Monday night with help from the girl's parents.

The two officers arrived at the parents' house to find the baby had just been born and went right to work clamping and cutting the umbilical cord, suctioning the nose and mouth, and wrapping and warming up the baby before the arrival of the AMR Paramedic and the ambulance, according to Orange police.

Welcome to the world Jillian!

