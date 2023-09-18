Orange police officer fired shot during violent struggle in parking lot: Inspector General

An Orange police officer fired a shot during a violent encounter with a suspect in the parking lot of a department store Friday night, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

The Inspector General's Office said Officer Kurt Correia was pulled into a person's car in the Burlington parking lot on Boston Post Road where a fight happened just before 10 p.m.

Police were initially called to the area on a report of a suspected shoplifting. Correia responded to the scene and saw a person holding a laundry basket full of what appeared to be stolen items. Two people in the parking lot were pointing towards the apparent thief.

That's when Correia got out of his police cruiser and called out to the thief, who was running toward a 2004 Buick Century with a woman inside. Authorities said the man got into the car's passenger seat. The officer chased after him and allegedly grabbed his shoulders in an attempt to pull him out of the car.

The Office of the Inspector General said Correia was then pulled into the car where a fight happened. Another officer, Eric Ristaino, responded and tried to open the driver's door, but the woman backed the car up and crashed into a police cruiser before fleeing, according to authorities.

At this point, Correia was still partially inside the suspect vehicle. That's when Ristaino fired his gun, hitting the back of the car. Police said no one was struck.

The car ultimately stopped on Boston Post Road and both the man and woman inside were taken into custody. They face charges including assault on a peace officer, larceny and more.

The Office of the Inspector General said the officers' body worn cameras were not activated at the time of the incident. The incident remains under investigation.